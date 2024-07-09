Have You Seen Hung?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Auckland man Hung Lau, who has been reported as missing.

Hung was last seen at around 11am this morning walking along Picton Street in Howick.

Police believe he could be anywhere in the Auckland region, as he is known to catch buses and travel long distances.

His family and Police have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who sights Hung to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting the event number 240709/5703.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

