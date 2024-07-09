Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Sustainability At The Revive Taranaki Expo

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Taranaki

New Plymouth, 13 July 2024 — The Hub Show Garden, located at the Envirohub, next to the Brooklands Zoo, invites everyone to join the Revive Taranaki Expo, a vibrant and free family-friendly event dedicated to celebrating and protecting our beautiful region.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, 13 July 2024
  • Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm
  • Location: The Hub Show Garden, The Envirohub 28 Brooklands Park Drive, Brooklands, New Plymouth
  • Cost: Free

The Revive Taranaki Expo promises a day filled with inspiring speakers, engaging sustainability-focused workshops, and fun activities for all ages. This is an excellent opportunity to learn, participate, and contribute to the revival and protection of Taranaki’s unique environment.

Event Highlights:

  • 10:00am - Stalls open, Upcycling Plant Pot Workshop begins, and Crop Swap starts (bring any garden or kitchen items to swap).
  • 10:30am - The Hub Show Garden Tour by Mieke Verschoor, Sustainable Gardening Expert
  • 10.45am - Presentation: "Clarifying the Confusion Around Recyclable Products."
  • 11:00am - SeedSavers Workshop (limited to 10 participants).
  • 11:15am - Entertainment from Layla (Highlands Intermediate)
  • 11:00am - Sustainable Backyards Trail Presentation.
  • 11.15am - Entertainment from Layla (Highlands Intermediate)
  • 12:00pm - The Hub Show Garden Tour by Mieke Verschoor, 
    Presentation: "Plastic Free July Action Plan Chat."
  • 12:30pm - Upcycling Plant Pot Workshop closes.
  • 1:00pm - Stalls close.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Whether you're passionate about sustainability, conservation, or simply love Taranaki, this event is for you.

Exhibitors Include:

  • Predator Free Taranaki
  • Timebank Taranaki
  • Volunteer New Plymouth
  • Enviroschools
  • Crop Swap
  • Mieke - The Hub Show Garden
  • Wild for Taranaki
  • Seedsavers
  • Your Home Naturally
  • Taranaki Kiwi Trust
  • Blended Kitchen - Vegan Cakes
  • Jewellery
  • Repaired Sewing Machines and products
  • Women’s Refuge Drop Off
  • Ngāmotu Marine Reserve
  • Sustainable Volunteers

Come along to The Hub Show Garden for a day of celebration and inspiration. Together, we can find ways to revive and protect our cherished Taranaki region.

About Sustainable Taranaki

Sustainable Taranaki is a not-for-profit community organisation that has been in existence for over 30 years. The Kaupapa is to support people and businesses to value the environment by prioritising sustainability. Zero Waste Events and Sustainable Taranaki Volunteering opportunities are two of the many Taranaki based programmes supported by Sustainable Taranaki. Other programmes include Sustainable Backyards Trails, The Junction - Zero Waste Hub, Te Ara Taiao (environmental programme for tamariki), Sustainable Gardening workshops, Community Gardens and Nature Clean-ups.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 