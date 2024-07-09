Celebrate Sustainability At The Revive Taranaki Expo

New Plymouth, 13 July 2024 — The Hub Show Garden, located at the Envirohub, next to the Brooklands Zoo, invites everyone to join the Revive Taranaki Expo, a vibrant and free family-friendly event dedicated to celebrating and protecting our beautiful region.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 13 July 2024

Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm

10:00am - 1:00pm Location: The Hub Show Garden, The Envirohub 28 Brooklands Park Drive, Brooklands, New Plymouth

Cost: Free

The Revive Taranaki Expo promises a day filled with inspiring speakers, engaging sustainability-focused workshops, and fun activities for all ages. This is an excellent opportunity to learn, participate, and contribute to the revival and protection of Taranaki’s unique environment.

Event Highlights:

10:00am - Stalls open, Upcycling Plant Pot Workshop begins, and Crop Swap starts (bring any garden or kitchen items to swap).

- Stalls open, Upcycling Plant Pot Workshop begins, and Crop Swap starts (bring any garden or kitchen items to swap). 10:30am - The Hub Show Garden Tour by Mieke Verschoor, Sustainable Gardening Expert

- The Hub Show Garden Tour by Mieke Verschoor, Sustainable Gardening Expert 10.45am - Presentation: "Clarifying the Confusion Around Recyclable Products."

- Presentation: "Clarifying the Confusion Around Recyclable Products." 11:00am - SeedSavers Workshop (limited to 10 participants).

- SeedSavers Workshop (limited to 10 participants). 11:15am - Entertainment from Layla (Highlands Intermediate)

- Entertainment from Layla (Highlands Intermediate) 11:00am - Sustainable Backyards Trail Presentation.

- Sustainable Backyards Trail Presentation. 11.15am - Entertainment from Layla (Highlands Intermediate)

- Entertainment from Layla (Highlands Intermediate) 12:00pm - The Hub Show Garden Tour by Mieke Verschoor,

Presentation: "Plastic Free July Action Plan Chat."

- The Hub Show Garden Tour by Mieke Verschoor, Presentation: "Plastic Free July Action Plan Chat." 12:30pm - Upcycling Plant Pot Workshop closes.

- Upcycling Plant Pot Workshop closes. 1:00pm - Stalls close.

Whether you're passionate about sustainability, conservation, or simply love Taranaki, this event is for you.

Exhibitors Include:

Predator Free Taranaki

Timebank Taranaki

Volunteer New Plymouth

Enviroschools

Crop Swap

Mieke - The Hub Show Garden

Wild for Taranaki

Seedsavers

Your Home Naturally

Taranaki Kiwi Trust

Blended Kitchen - Vegan Cakes

Jewellery

Repaired Sewing Machines and products

Women’s Refuge Drop Off

Ngāmotu Marine Reserve

Sustainable Volunteers

Come along to The Hub Show Garden for a day of celebration and inspiration. Together, we can find ways to revive and protect our cherished Taranaki region.

About Sustainable Taranaki

Sustainable Taranaki is a not-for-profit community organisation that has been in existence for over 30 years. The Kaupapa is to support people and businesses to value the environment by prioritising sustainability. Zero Waste Events and Sustainable Taranaki Volunteering opportunities are two of the many Taranaki based programmes supported by Sustainable Taranaki. Other programmes include Sustainable Backyards Trails, The Junction - Zero Waste Hub, Te Ara Taiao (environmental programme for tamariki), Sustainable Gardening workshops, Community Gardens and Nature Clean-ups.

