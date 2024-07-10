Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Regional Council Adopts Three-Year Plan

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 11:57 am
Today the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council adopted its 2024-2027 Three-Year Plan - Supporting Our Community’s Resilience to Future Events.

We consulted with our community on this plan from 15 April to 15 May 2024. We held 12 drop-in sessions, received 822 submissions, pages of social media feedback and heard 60 individuals or groups over two days of public hearings.

The adoption of the plan allows Regional Council to strike the rate for 2024-2025. As a result of cost savings, service changes and the use of a special dividend from Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company, the 2024-25 rates increase will be 16 percent rates increase, down from the planned 19.6 percent rates increase.

There is a planned 18.3 percent rates lift in Year 2 and 8.5 percent rates increase in Year 3.

Rates invoices will be sent from 9 August this year, and the due date for payment is 20 September 2024.

