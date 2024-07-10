Hamilton Youths Arrested After Stolen Car Located

A group of youths were arrested last night, Tuesday 9 July after Police observed them on Wairere Drive in a stolen vehicle.

Area Manager Response Hamilton City, Senior Sergeant Aimee McKenna, says “Police were patrolling about 8:50pm last night in the Hillcrest Area when the Toyota car was seen travelling east on Old Farm Road by a Police Dog Unit.”

The car was followed into Earlswood Avenue and stopped by Police.

Two youths aged 14 were arrested and referred to Youth Aid, while a third offender aged 12 was returned to their carer.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and returned.

Senior Sergeant McKenna says “It is disappointing to see these young people out committing unlawful takings. We hope this arrest reassures our locals that Police are patrolling and responding and holding offenders to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

