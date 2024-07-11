Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Night Works On Cameron Road To Test Road Surface

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 8:50 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Testing of the new road surface at major intersections along Cameron Road will be underway at night from Sunday, 14 July, to Thursday, 18 July, from 10pm to 6am.

Temporary traffic management will be in place, including lane closures and full closures of the intersections where coring occurs.

Coring involves drilling into the road surface to take samples for laboratory testing. The purpose of coring is to assess the road surface’s density and strength to make sure it meets compliance standards and has a long life. This standard procedure is expected to take five nights, weather permitting.

Dates for coring:

  • Sunday, 14 July – Fifteenth Avenue intersection (8 cores)
  • Monday, 15 July – Thirteenth Avenue intersection (5 cores)
  • Tuesday, 16 July – Eleventh Avenue intersection (6 cores)
  • Wednesday, 17 July – Ninth Avenue intersection (5 cores)
  • Thursday, 18 July – Elizabeth Street intersection (13 cores)

The team will work to minimise disruption. However, the coring process is noisy because it involves drilling. Drilling each hole takes around 10 minutes, and then the hole is backfilled. These works are done at night so roads can be open during the day.

To take advantage of the temporary traffic management, the team will also do some minor work, including installing concrete foundations for directional signage at Fifteenth Avenue (west) north and south corners. Noise is associated with these works, as the team will use a hydrovac truck to dig the foundation holes. Work will also be underway in the central median along the length of the corridor to place concrete around the traffic signal chambers and sockets.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

We ask that you follow the posted detours, speed limits, and any instructions from our traffic team on-site. Temporary traffic management ensures the safety of the community, road users, and our team.

Meanwhile, an investigation of underground services along Cameron Road from 17th Avenue to Maleme Street in Greerton and along Pyes Pa Road between Havenbrook Way and Cheyne Road continues throughout July.

Most work will be off-road, and any work within the road will be done at night to minimise disruption. Lane closures are not expected; however, investigations will be undertaken at approximately 10-15km per hour, so traffic management may be required around the slow-moving survey vehicle.

More information about the site works is available here. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 