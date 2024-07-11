Night Works On Cameron Road To Test Road Surface

Testing of the new road surface at major intersections along Cameron Road will be underway at night from Sunday, 14 July, to Thursday, 18 July, from 10pm to 6am.

Temporary traffic management will be in place, including lane closures and full closures of the intersections where coring occurs.

Coring involves drilling into the road surface to take samples for laboratory testing. The purpose of coring is to assess the road surface’s density and strength to make sure it meets compliance standards and has a long life. This standard procedure is expected to take five nights, weather permitting.

Dates for coring:

Sunday, 14 July – Fifteenth Avenue intersection (8 cores)

Monday, 15 July – Thirteenth Avenue intersection (5 cores)

Tuesday, 16 July – Eleventh Avenue intersection (6 cores)

Wednesday, 17 July – Ninth Avenue intersection (5 cores)

Thursday, 18 July – Elizabeth Street intersection (13 cores)

The team will work to minimise disruption. However, the coring process is noisy because it involves drilling. Drilling each hole takes around 10 minutes, and then the hole is backfilled. These works are done at night so roads can be open during the day.

To take advantage of the temporary traffic management, the team will also do some minor work, including installing concrete foundations for directional signage at Fifteenth Avenue (west) north and south corners. Noise is associated with these works, as the team will use a hydrovac truck to dig the foundation holes. Work will also be underway in the central median along the length of the corridor to place concrete around the traffic signal chambers and sockets.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We ask that you follow the posted detours, speed limits, and any instructions from our traffic team on-site. Temporary traffic management ensures the safety of the community, road users, and our team.

Meanwhile, an investigation of underground services along Cameron Road from 17th Avenue to Maleme Street in Greerton and along Pyes Pa Road between Havenbrook Way and Cheyne Road continues throughout July.

Most work will be off-road, and any work within the road will be done at night to minimise disruption. Lane closures are not expected; however, investigations will be undertaken at approximately 10-15km per hour, so traffic management may be required around the slow-moving survey vehicle.

More information about the site works is available here.

© Scoop Media

