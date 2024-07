Name Release, Fatal Crash, Pukehina

Police can now name the person who died following a crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina on Tuesday 9 July.

He was Andrew John Blakeborough, 39, of Morrinsville.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

