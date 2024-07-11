It Takes A Township

A job well done - Feilding CACTUS students and staff take a well-earned rest outside the local Police station on the Longest Day after the hard slog team grader pull. Photo/Supplied.

It was a proud moment for 29 Feilding High School students who graduated from the CACTUS programme last month.

Over eight weeks of the community-supported Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit programme, students are up before dawn putting their minds and bodies to the test to build resilience, teamwork and confidence skills.

For Community Constable Trev Thomas, it was an amazing experience to help run the programme alongside his colleagues Constables Char Lucas, Celine Boshier and Ben Stanley.

“One of the best things for me was seeing the students respond positively to our engagement, along with seeing them get fitter and become more resilient,” says Trev.

“Their teachers have said to us that this experience has made them more engaged in the classroom and more open to putting themselves outside their comfort zone and giving things a go.

“The most inspirational moment was when one of the students who had struggled with fitness, smashed his running time – he shaved 20 seconds off a kilometre.

“To see him do this was awesome, along with seeing how supportive the rest of the group was. They all cheered him on, and you could see that it meant a lot to him.”

The CACTUS programme has been running in Feilding since 2018 and through the years it’s seen hundreds of students proudly graduate, develop their skills and realise their potential.

CACTUS is all about fundamentals including personal growth and instilling good habits in youth.

“We talk and learn about the benefits of healthy living, including fitness, sleep and nutrition, with the students,” says Trev.

“Speakers from all walks of life come along throughout the eight weeks and speak with students about different subjects to help give them perspective and awareness across various aspects of life – education, fitness and healthy choices and relationships.

“We’ve had some hugely inspirational speakers, including people who have recovered from drug addictions to personnel from the Air Force, and people who have shown great strength through adversity – all who live in our community and have lots to offer.

“The connections we build with our youth are a real community effort.”

The first week involves setting the ground rules, structure and expectations, partnered with leaning formations, fitness, breakfast, journalling and guest speaker presentations, all building up to the Longest Day.

The journalling provides an opportunity for the students to reflect about their performance and what they’ve learnt.

The Longest Day is the day they graduate and is designed to test their limits. It involves many physical tasks, including a weighted stretcher carry up Highfield Hill (pictured, above right), and culminates with a truck or grader pull through the centre of town.

Later that day, the students get to celebrate their success with their families at a graduation dinner where a selection of awards are presented alongside graduation certificates.

“While Police lead CACTUS, we couldn’t do it without the community – Manawatū District Council, FENZ, the Air Force and locals stepping in and giving up their time to help, along with all the local organisations that sponsor the programme," says Trev.

“All the food to keep the students going is donated and a volunteer group come and cook it three days a week throughout the eight weeks for the students at a school hall – they are amazing.”

Officer in charge of Feilding Station Sergeant Luke Shannon also supported the Longest Day and graduation dinner and says it was a huge success.

“To see the students proudly graduate was fantastic and I’m proud of what everyone involved has achieved,” says Luke.

“It’s been a team effort and I also want to take this opportunity to especially thank Trev and Char who have both gone above and beyond.”

