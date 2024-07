Serious Crash: SH 1, Tuamarina

State Highway 1 is blocked at Taumarina, Marlborough, after a collision involving two trucks this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash about 9.50am, which happened between Bush and Para roads. One person is reported to have serious injuries.

The highway is expected to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

