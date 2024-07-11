Have You Seen Pieta?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 51-year-old Pieta Mullions, who has been reported as missing from the Point Chevalier area.

Pieta was last seen at her home address in Wainui Avenue at about 6.30am yesterday morning.

She is described as of a medium build, about 172cms tall with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue bathrobe.

Police and Pieta’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240711/1621.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

