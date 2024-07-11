Fatal Crash – SH1, Tuamarina

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash involving two trucks on State Highway 1 at Tuamarina this morning.

The collision was reported about 9.50am, between Bush and Para roads.

Sadly, one of the drivers involved died at the scene. The other was flown to hospital in a serious condition. They were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

Police are providing support to the families of both drivers.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Team and Serious Crash Unit are at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road remains closed while a scene examination is carried out and diversions are in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

