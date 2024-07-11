Serious Crash Blocks Ngunguru Road In Glenbervie, Northland - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of Ngunguru Road and Maruata Road in Glenbervie, Whangārei District.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 12.53pm.

One person has received critical injuries, and another moderate injuries.

The crash has blocked Ngunguru Road, and motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternate route if possible.

Diversions in place on Ngunguru Road at the intersections of Harris Road and Ngunguru Ford.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

