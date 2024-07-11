Vehicles Seized, Charges Laid In Enforcement Phase Targeting Killer Beez

Photo/Supplied

Police have swarmed dozens of Auckland addresses targeting members and associates of the Killer Beez gang.

This week, an enforcement phase was conducted following the monitoring of funeral processions for Hone Kay-Selwyn in May.

Upwards of 20 vehicles have been seized and charges laid as a result.

Police resource from across the region, including staff from Counties Manukau district and Operation Cobalt, assisted in the series of search warrants.

Warrants began before dawn on Wednesday.

These were carried out from Pōkeno, Manurewa, Māngere, Ōtara and Papatoetoe in the south, to Botany and Ellerslie in the east, and Massey out west.

Inspector Rakana Cook says between 9 and 13 May, Police closely monitored the transport of Kay-Selwyn’s body ahead of processions. This phase of the operation also included high visibility patrolling throughout the weekend.

In addition, Police ran a checkpoint at Manukau Memorial Gardens on 13 May.

“Throughout, Police set clear expectations around acceptable behaviour on our roads,” Inspector Cook says.

“The enforcement action this week sends a clear message that Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, particularly where the community’s safety has been put at risk.”

Nineteen vehicles have been seized at this stage, along with one motorbike.

Two people, aged 28 and 31, have been summonsed to appear in court on charges relating to sustained loss of traction and dangerous driving, respectively.

At several addresses, Police worked alongside bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice with nearly $25,000 recovered from unpaid fines.

Inspector Cook says: “Police are pleased with the operation’s outcomes and confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, with further seizures and arrests possible.

“The public should rightfully expect to be able to use the roading network safely and free from unlawful behaviour.

“I acknowledge the support the public provided to our investigation team and Police will continue to follow up and take action where offending is clearly identified during these types of events.”

Police encourage anyone witnessing unlawful or dangerous driving behaviour to report it as it occurs by calling 111.

Information can also be provided after the fact by contacting 105 or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

