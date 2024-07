Fatal Crash, Himatangi

Police can advise one person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1, Himatangi overnight.

Around 1am, emergency services were called to the scene of a two vehicle crashed where one person sadly passed away at the scene.

Serious crash are in attendance and the road will be closed for a period of time.

Diversions will be in place and police ask people to avoid this area.

