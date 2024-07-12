Confusion Reigns In Tauranga Elections: Push For Transparency Gathers Momentum

Tauranga, New Zealand – As local elections approach, Tauranga is facing widespread confusion and uncertainty. Conflicting financial data from candidates has left residents questioning whom to trust. Recent statements by Mayoral candidate John Robson and Mount Maunganui candidate Garth Mathieson have intensified the debate, labelling the appointed commissioners' Long-Term Plan as a "disaster" that jeopardises the city's future.

John Robson and Garth Mathieson, Tauranga Race Course Public Meeting (Photo/Supplied)

Robson and Mathieson have warned of a potential 164% increase in rates and a tripling of city debt to $3 billion, urging residents to grasp the severity of the situation. Their claims have sparked widespread concern, resulting in a surge of inquiries from anxious ratepayers.

In response to the growing unease, Lobby for Good, a community-driven advocacy and lobby group, have taken action. Recognising the urgent need for clarity and transparency, they have reached out to all candidates, urging them to commit to a pledge for greater accountability.

This pledge includes:

Disclosure of Asset Sales: A comprehensive list of all assets sold over the past five years, detailing reasons and outcomes.

Explanation of Significant Decisions: Transparent explanations of key decisions made by the commissioners.

Detailed Public Reports: Regular, easy-to-understand financial reports to enhance public engagement and understanding.

Dan Harvey (Photo/Supplied)

Dan Harvey, Managing Director of Lobby for Good, emphasised the importance of this initiative. "Transparency and accountability are the foundation of good governance. Tauranga's residents deserve clear and honest communication about their city's financial health," Harvey stated. "Our pledge is a step towards rebuilding trust between the community and their elected representatives."

Tina Salisbury, a mayoral candidate, expressed her support for the pledge, stating, "We need much more transparency and accountability around finances, information, and asset sales." She also emphasised the challenges faced by the council, noting, "It is very hard to promise to do something as a council without a majority," further highlighting the need for having the right people around the table.

Other candidates have also voiced their support for increased transparency. "Former Mayor, Greg Brownless emphasised the need for financial transparency: 'Opening the books lets the public see where we stand, which is crucial for developing effective plans and improving government collaboration with ratepayers.'"

Harvey further added, " This is a pivotal moment for Tauranga, as we have been without democracy for the past five years. We appreciate the candidates who have responded in support of this initiative.”

As Tauranga approaches this critical election, the city’s future hinges on electing candidates who prioritise transparency and community engagement.

The list of candidates who have pledged to support these principles includes:

Mayoral Candidates:

Greg Brownless

Andrew Caie

Dr. Tim Maltby

John Robson

Tina Salisbury

Jos Nagels

Chudleigh Haggett

Doug Owens

Aurel Braguta

Bethlehem Ward:

Gerry Hodgson

John Robson

Jos Nagels

Darren Gilchrist

Te Papa Ward:

Chudleigh Haggett

Arataki Ward:

Adrienne Peirce

Kim Renshaw

Mike Williams

Jeroen Van derbeek

Andrea Webster

Mount Maunganui Ward:

Michael O’Neill

Teresa Nichols

Garth Mathieson

Papamoa Ward:

Dr. Tim Maltby

Steve Morris

Otumoetai/Matua Ward:

Cam Holden

Glen Crowther

Mike Rayner

Jim McKinley

Tenby Powell

Suzie Edmonds

Zach Reeder

David Webb

Tauriko Ward:

Marten Rozeboom

Murray Guy

Te Awanui Ward:

Ash Hillis

Welcome Bay Ward:

Aureliu Braguta

As Tauranga braces for the election results, the community looks forward to a future of transparent, accountable, and community-focused governance.

About Lobby for Good

Lobby for Good is a community-driven advocacy and lobby group dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity within governance. Our mission is to ensure that the residents of Tauranga have a voice in shaping the future of their city.

