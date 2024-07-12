Road Reopened - Shakespeare Bay

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon In The NATO Pressure Cooker

New Zealand is one of six countries invited as onlookers to this week’s NATO summit in Washington. As such, PM Christopher Luxon will be made aware of the pressure on the 32 NATO member states (a) to increase their Defence spending (b) to become less militarily dependent on the US and (c) to treat NATO as having a global purpose, beyond its customary regional focus on Europe. According to NATO’s globalising rhetoric, a similar list of enemies - Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China – pose threats in the Indo-Pacific, as well as to Ukraine and its NATO neighbours.