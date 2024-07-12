Police Get More Than They Bargained For

Police on the hunt for a prolific shoplifter in Counties Manukau have uncovered a clan lab in the process.

On Monday Police were making enquiries at an address in Manurewa to locate a woman with two warrants for arrest and a number of dishonesty offences across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle says Police attended an address on Beaumonts Way Extension, however the alleged offender was not at the address and instead officers located a suspected clan lab.

“Subsequently, one person was taken into custody at the address and a scene examination was conducted.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this incident.”

Senior Sergeant Riddle says Police yesterday made further enquiries to locate the woman at an address in Papatoetoe.

“From information received Police were then directed to an alternative address in Māngere where the alleged offender was found hiding on the top story of an apartment building.

“Police will allege she is responsible for targeting multiple retailers, mostly supermarkets, across Auckland and has stolen more than $13,000 worth of items.

“This is an excellent outcome and the number of charges laid reflect the brazen nature of this alleged offending,

“Retail crime is particularly damaging to our communities and we will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

A 19-year-old female will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with multiple counts of shoplifting.

A 58-year-old man was remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 24 July charges with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

