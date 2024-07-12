Departing WDC Manager Appointed As Wairoa Recovery Manager

Group Manager, Regulatory, Compliance and Community Services Te Arohanui Cook (TC), who recently resigned her position at Westland District Council (WDC) to return home to Wairoa, will be taking up the position of Wairoa Recovery Manager for Wairoa District Council in the wake of the June flooding event.

Mrs Cook has extensive experience across 30 years of working in local government, Civil Defence and emergency management.

She has also been a Civil Defence Group Controller for multiple weather events on the West Coast and deployed as a Group Controller to the Hawke's Bay Emergency Co-ordination Centre for the first two weeks of Cyclone Gabrielle. She was also the Local Controller and then Recovery Manager for the 2019 Flood Event in Westland.

Mrs Cook’s intended departure from WDC has been brought forward as she returns to support her hometown. Born and raised in Wairoa, her career began locally, starting with the Wairoa District Council as the Wairoa Museum curator, moving onto an emergency management officer role, and then into the Governance Manager position.

She began her association with the fire service in Wairoa in 1999 and has held a range of positions, including a ministerial appointment on the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) New Zealand Fire Service Commission.

Mrs Cook had resigned from WDC and with her partner Don Scott had already been planning their return to Wairoa when the June flooding hit the town. “For us, it was time to come home, and I certainly never expected to be in a position where my experience would be needed. While this flooding, on top of the Cyclone Gabrielle flooding, has been devastating for our community, I feel privileged to be back home and to be able to help wherever I can.”

Westland’s Mayor Helen Lash commented, “In respect to Wairoa Council and their urgent disaster recovery needs, we fully support Te Aroha’s immediate return to the Wairoa region as their Recovery Manager. Wairoa’s needs are urgent, and we respect that.

Te Aroha has an incredible skill base in Civil Defence and Emergency Management and will make a substantial difference to her former hometown in this role. Remembering this is her hometown and where she has family so there is also a lot of emotion there. Wairoa’s gain is without doubt our loss, but we wish TC and Don all the very best.”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the town is fortunate to have someone of Te Aroha’s calibre to take on the Recovery Manager role. “This latest event is catastrophic, and the Recovery Manager role is vital to shape our future. Te Aroha is well known and has local knowledge and experience in this role and many connections. We look forward to all working in partnership to help our town and district recover and rebuild to the best of our ability.”

Wairoa Civil Defence Controller Juanita Savage said Te Aroha’s return home has been very timely. “It is reassuring for our whānau to have a person with the experience and capability that Te Aroha brings.”

