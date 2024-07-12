Regional Council Welcomes Terms Of Reference For Review

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council has welcomed the release of the Terms of Reference for the Ministry for the Environment’s rapid review of the Wairoa flooding.

Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby expressed the Council’s commitment to fully cooperating with the review, which is being led by former Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

“We are as eager as anyone to thoroughly understand the circumstances surrounding the Wairoa flooding,” Mrs. Ormsby said. “This review, in conjunction with our own review, may uncover valuable insights that we can apply in the future.”

“We will share any findings from our rapid review with Mr. Bush to support his investigation.”

The terms of reference for the rapid review into the Wairoa flood response can be found here.

