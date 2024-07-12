Mixed-Use Development Approved For Kingsland

North Project Concept. Photo/Supplied

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a mixed-use development in Kingsland, Auckland.

617 New North Limited has applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project includes constructing approximately 44 residential units, commercial units and a communal rooftop space at 617 - 619 New North Road, Kingsland, Auckland.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 131 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the North decision report

More about fast-track consenting

