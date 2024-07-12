Warrant To Arrest - Steven Tainui

Police are seeking to locate Steven Tainui, who has multiple warrants for his arrest.

He is wanted on assault and firearms related matters as well as another matter involving animal cruelty.

Police believe Tainui is somewhere in the wider Auckland area.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Any sightings of Tainui should be reported to Police on 111 immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240628/9089.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

