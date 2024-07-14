Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Homicide Investigation Launched, Mt Wellington

Sunday, 14 July 2024, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews, Auckland City CIB:

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a man in Mt Wellington overnight.

Emergency services were called about 10.40pm to Penrose Road, Mt Wellington, after reports of a firearm being discharged outside a business.

Upon arrival, a man was located deceased in a vehicle.

Our investigation is now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.

The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Mt Wellington area today.

A scene guard has also been established and will remain in place today while our enquiries continue.

Enquiries to locate those believed to be responsible remain ongoing.

Police have been in the area overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

While it is early in the investigation, there are indications that the parties involved were known to one another.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Police are encouraging anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 240714/0428.

