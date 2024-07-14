One Year On: Police Continue To Appeal For Information On Unexplained Death Of Infant

A year on from the unexplained death of an infant in Dargaville, Police are appealing directly to the family to come forward with information to assist.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Child Protection Team, says the sudden death of the 10-month-old girl, Kween Thompson, was reported to Police on 13 July 2023, however it was not until the following days Police were notified of potential unexplained circumstances.

“One year on, Police are reappealing to the public for information on what has occurred.

“Police are still very concerned about what happened on that night and are frustrated at the lack of co-operation they have been getting from those who were present when baby Kween tragically died.”

“Around 5.17pm, emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive baby at an address on Parore Street,” he says.

“Tragically, despite efforts from first responders, baby Kween died at the scene.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says the cause of death of baby Kween was determined to be asphyxia, and it was reported that this was due to a port-a-cot she was asleep in collapsing.

“However, in the days following her death, Police were contacted following evidence of a non-accidental injury that baby Kween had received prior to her death.

“This injury is not directly linked to the cause of her death but is of such nature that Police are troubled about what was happening in Kween’s life at that time,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It was also reported to Police that whānau had observed bruising on the baby’s face after her death and the cause of those injuries is also unexplained.

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says the combination of the death and the non-accidental injuries are concerning for Police and we are working with medical experts to identify how they may have been inflicted.

“This is a complex process, which is being hampered by the lack of information that we have from the people who were present on the night of the death and had care of baby Kween in the fortnight before she died.

“The focus of our investigation is to identify the cause of the injuries and identify who may be responsible.”

Police have approached those persons who had the care of Kween to help gather further information but Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says, unfortunately, they have not been co-operative with staff.

“Police have had an expert examine the port-a-cot seized on the night of the death to compare it against the version of events given to attending Police.

“The results of that examination give us further cause for concern and we will continue to investigate the cause of Kween’s death until we are satisfied that we know what has happened.

“If that is the result of an act or omission by any person, then we will hold those persons accountable.”

Wider family members have expressed their concerns to Police about what they have been told of the events on the day of Kween’s death and that they feel something is amiss.

Police also share their concerns and feel that the lack of information we have been provided means that the investigation only has a small picture of what may have happened that day.

“We are focused to resolving this investigation and identifying the cause of the non-accidental injuries but do need the help of the community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says.

“The investigation team believes that there are people who may have been told what happened to baby Kween the day she died and ask that they come forward and speak to Police.

“We know that some people have suspicions about what has happened, and we urge them to also speak with us so we can work together to solve this.”

Police continue to encourage anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to consider speaking with us in confidence.

Information can be provided in person at a local Police station or through our 105-reporting line. Please reference file number 230714/4866.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

