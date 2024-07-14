Equestrian Groups Unite Across New Zealand For Vulnerable Road User Status

Photo/Supplied

Ineffective legislation in Aotearoa is placing horse riders at continuous risk when riding on our roads and equestrian groups want their vulnerability formally recognised.

Horse rider and equestrian advocate Julia McLean, with the backing of the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network (NZEAN), Equestrian Sport New Zealand (ESNZ), The New Zealand Pony Club Association (PCNZA), New Zealand Riding for the Disabled (NZRDA), and Te Hapori Hōiho - National Māori Horse Association Aotearoa Trust - says the safety of horse riders is being seriously compromised because they are not formally recognised as Vulnerable Road User (VRU), like pedestrians and cyclists. In fact, there is no definition in the New Zealand Transport Agency literature to define a Vulnerable Road User (VRU) and as a result, horse riders are more often than not a forgotten group in safety and transport planning,” she says.

“Horse riders are considered an ‘other road user’ and the lack of clarity, detail and meaningful safety initiatives that comes with that label puts horse riders in an extremely vulnerable position on New Zealand roads” she says.

“Equestrians are asking for a mindset change whereby the law reflects riders' vulnerability and safety messaging is explicit. Decision makers must view equestrian needs as equally as important as other user groups like cyclists, “she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Ministry of Transport’s Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy fails to mention horse riders, which McLean says is why road safety messaging for horse riders at a local or national level rarely exists. Road-to-Zero-strategy_final.pdf (transport.govt.nz)

“The near miss stories of riding on the road, and the worst-case scenario of serious injury or death of a rider or horse are recounted everywhere by riders. No single agency captures those near misses, and when equestrians aren’t consulted, how does any authority know what is happening?”.

To add to this, there is currently no incentive (funding) for local authorities to provide safe alternative pathways off the road for horse riders, as is done for cyclists and pedestrians. It’s because equestrians aren’t formally recognised as a VRU, she says.

“Despite the number of horse riders across New Zealand being estimated at 80,000 according to a 2011 Economic impact report on the New Zealand sport horse industry - equestrians are left to advocate for themselves. When legislation is bold and clear, it sends the message that we care” she says.

Chair of the Canterbury Equestrian Advocacy Group, McLean says she has been pleased by the response from local councils in Canterbury with whom she has been in contact, however a commitment from central government is key to pulling this together and making riders safer on our roads.

“A top-down approach is required to wrap safety measures around horse riders within the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004. They do it for cyclists and pedestrians, we only want the same protections that they have,” she says.

The New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network have recently designed yellow and pink hi vis vests with Pass Wide and Slow messaging.

“We appreciate we as horse riders need to be doing our bit to be visible and we have a role in educating road users. The Pass Wide and Slow message is Worldwide, and our campaign for improved status is supported" she says.

Note: The World Health Organisation provides a clear definition of a Vulnerable Road User. “Vulnerable road user” (VRU) is any “non-motorist” road user in the role of a pedestrian, a highway worker, a person riding an animal, a stranded motorist, a skateboarder, roller skater, a scooter, or a cyclist, to name a few (Ameratunga, Hijar et al. 2006).

Background:

New Zealand horse riders must be formally recognised as a Vulnerable Road User.

Let’s deal with the facts

• There is currently no definition in the New Zealand Transport Agency literature to define a Vulnerable Road User (VRU). Pedestrians and cyclists are treated as vulnerable road users by Waka Kotahi and local authorities, which deliver the Government’s transport spend and Active Mode work programme.

• May 2024 - The Victorian Legislative Assembly Economy and Infrastructure Committee’s Final Report for the inquiry into the Impact of Road Safety Behaviours on Vulnerable Road Users recommends horse riders be recognised as a VRU. It also recommends a VRU advisory group be established to inform road safety interventions and awareness campaigns, review the need to specify a lower speed limit to pass a horse, Government to introduce a road user hierarchy system so all road users understand their responsibility, to introduce Pass Wide and Slow messaging on signage and a new method to report dangerous driving.

Inquiry into the impact of road safety behaviours on vulnerable road users (parliament.vic.gov.au)

• The UK Highway Code (England, Scotland and Wales) was amended in January 2022. Horse Riders were already treated as a VRU, but a suite of changes to improve safety were introduced. The UK Highway Code now provides clarity and a hierarchy of road users (referenced by Victoria State inquiry). Pedestrians are most vulnerable followed by horse riders and cyclists (equally). It highlights that irrespective of the method of transport, those who can do the greatest harm have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger or threat they may pose. Other changes include; vehicles must pass at no more than 10 mph, vehicles must allow at least 2m of space when passing. Dead Slow messaging (driver behaviour) is now incorporated into the Code https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-highway-code

• In New Zealand, horse riders are referred to as ‘other road user’ in the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004. The best example we can find to champion horse rider safety is 7.22(a)ii - a road user must exercise due care towards a person riding an animal on the road. Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004.

1. There is no rule around the speed in which you must pass a horse.

Minimum speed limits are explicit for passing a school bus, towing a

trailer, heavy vehicles and light rail.

2. There is no rule around the minimum distance a vehicle should give a

horse whilst passing.

3. No suggestion or rules around driver behaviour and vehicle use whilst

passing a horse

4. No suggestion around rider visibility

5. Horse riders are not listed as a Shared Path user.

• Funding for alternative shared pathways to get vulnerable road users off the road is managed by Waka Kotahi, and in many cases a co-funding arrangement is made with local authorities to build new infrastructure.

• In New Zealand’s Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004, shared pathway users are listed as pedestrians, cyclists, riders of mobility devices and wheeled recreational devices. Horse riders are not.

New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network – Its vision is that horse riding on public land in New Zealand is preserved for future generations, and that we retain, regain, and improve equestrian access nationwide. It is a charitable trust and supports equestrian advocacy groups to engage with decision makers around the country.

Equestrian Sport New Zealand – is the national sports organisation for equestrians in Aotearoa, New Zealand. We aim to provide safe environments for our members and the wider equestrian community, to enjoy competition and recreational equestrian pursuits at all levels of participation. www.nzequestrian.org.nz

New Zealand Riding for the Disabled – Riding for the Disabled (RDA) was formally introduced to New Zealand in 1962. Today, there are 48 groups affiliated to NZRDA and located in every region throughout the country, from Kaitaia in the north and all the way down to Invercargill in the south. The Core Purpose of NZRDA is to provide interaction with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs. We aim to enable and support them to achieve good lives including meaningful participation in, and contribution to, important life activities and roles in their community.

Te Hapori Hōiho - National Māori Horse Association Aotearoa Trust - brings awareness and further culturally validates Māori horsemen and women. Te Hapori Hōiho aims to consolidate the unique values of our Māori culture, and affirms our values and connection to the whenua, Reo, whakapapa and whānau through our horses. Te Hapori Hōiho (tehaporihoiho.org)

Pony Club New Zealand Association – The New Zealand Pony Clubs Association (NZPCA) is a not for profit, youth voluntary organisation for young people interested in ponies/horses and riding. The NZPCA is represented nationally by its 90 Clubs, 136 Branches and over 7500 members. We provide instruction on riding and horse/pony management with a structured certificate system that allows young people to gain qualifications, promoting the highest ideals of behaviour, sportsmanship, citizenship and loyalty, to create strength of character and self-discipline. New Zealand Pony Club - Home (nzpca.org)

© Scoop Media

