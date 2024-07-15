Fast-Track Consent Granted For Ōtaki Residential Development

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide and develop approximately 4.6 hectares of land in Ōtaki.

Wakefield Group Holdings Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project includes building approximately 137 residential units and associated infrastructure at 33 Main Highway, Ōtaki.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 173 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, excluding the days the application was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

