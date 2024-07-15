Have You Seen Ramona?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Ramona Rudolph who has been reported missing.

Ramona was reported missing to Police on Saturday night, but has been missing from her home in Avondale for approximately three weeks.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on 22 June.

It’s believed Ramona could be anywhere in the wider Auckland area.

Police have concerns for her safety and ask anyone who sights Ramona to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240713/0243.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

