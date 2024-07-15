Have You Seen Ramona?
Monday, 15 July 2024, 11:28 pm
Caption:
Ramona has been missing from her home in Avondale for
approximately three weeks. Supplied/NZ
Police Caption:
Ramona has been missing from her home in Avondale for
approximately three weeks. Supplied/NZ
Police
Police are seeking the
public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Ramona Rudolph
who has been reported missing.
Ramona was reported
missing to Police on Saturday night, but has been missing
from her home in Avondale for approximately three
weeks.
The last confirmed sighting of her was on 22
June.
It’s believed Ramona could be anywhere in the
wider Auckland area.
Police have concerns for her
safety and ask anyone who sights Ramona to contact Police as
soon as possible on 111.
Additionally, anyone who has
further information on her whereabouts should contact Police
on 105, quoting file number 240713/0243.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
