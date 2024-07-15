Heavy Rain Watch In Place And Wind Warning On Auckland Harbour Bridge

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads today (Monday 15 July), with a heavy rain watch in place for Northland and Auckland until late this afternoon. A strong wind warning is also in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge until approximately 1pm.

In preparation, lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge are being placed into a 4x4 formation this morning, which will remain in place until the warning has been lifted.

It is likely that speed limits will be reduced and some lanes on the bridge could close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures or full closures (depending on wind thresholds) and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA will continue to work closely with Metservice to monitor conditions and ensure decisions are made based on up-to-date and accurate information on predicted and current wind speeds.

Drivers must also be prepared for potentially dangerous road hazards such as flooding, slips, tree and rock falls. It's crucial to drive to the conditions, maintain a safe speed and following distance, and use headlights in poor visibility to ensure they stay safe on the roads.

Roads can be closed at short notice in bad weather. Please check road and weather conditions before you travel: journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

