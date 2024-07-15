Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Make Arrest Following Firearms Discovery

Monday, 15 July 2024, 11:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied/NZ Police

Police have located an array of firearms while carrying out a search warrant for a separate incident.

On Friday, Police staff were at the address in Dairy Flat, following an alleged dispute that had taken place there a week prior.

Detective Sergeant Peter Law, from Waitematā North CIB, says a firearm was allegedly presented at a person during that dispute.

“A 37-year-old man had earlier been taken into custody over that incident, and we have charged him with various firearms and drugs offences,” he says.

“As part of our enquiries, Police staff went to the address where the incident took place so that a search warrant could be carried out.”

At the Dairy Flat property, Waitematā North staff found several items that piqued their interest.

“Inside, an array of parts of rifles and pistols, along with ammunition, were located,” Detective Sergeant Law says.

“The firearms were in various stages of being re-manufactured when they were recovered.

“Concerningly in the state we found them in they would be extremely unsafe to operate.”

A 42-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the discovery of the six firearms.

Detective Sergeant Law says the man will face the North Shore District Court on firearms offences at a later date.

“We are continuing to make enquiries around the re-manufacturing of the firearms at this address.

“Our team are pleased that this is a further six firearms that have been taken out of the circulation in the community.”

© Scoop Media

