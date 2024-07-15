Arrests Made Following Recent Waikato Shoplifting

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster, Waikato Volume Crime Manager:

Six people have been arrested following two separate shoplifting incidents at Waikato supermarkets.

Police were called to Huntly and Rototuna in Hamilton yesterday, Sunday 14 July, following reports of shoplifting and aggressive behaviour, including assault and threats being made towards staff and shoppers.

The first incident occurred at a Rototuna supermarket about 2.50pm yesterday. Two women and three young people, some of whom had been previously trespassed from the store, stole three bags of groceries, valued at over $500.

A co-ordinated Police response led to the women being detained a short time later on Hukanui Road. The stolen items were located and recovered from the vehicle and the occupants were arrested. Two adults have been bailed to appear in court at a later date and three youths, aged 13 to 16, are being referred to Youth Aid.

The second incident occurred at a Huntly supermarket, after a woman allegedly threw a can of energy drink at staff while attempting to steal a cask of wine around 3pm. The women fled on foot before being located and arrested by Police patrolling the area.

A 20-year-old woman, with warrants for her arrest, was taken into custody and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today, Monday 15 July, on six charges of shoplifting, one charge of assault and one charge of speaking threateningly.

“We understand the effect that prolific shoplifting can have on our retailers, and Police will continue to target this activity in our communities.”

“This is also another great example of how the community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.”

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

