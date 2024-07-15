A Small But Vital Link Completed

For Kate Nelson, the finished path by the river between Grey Street and Derby Street is, "awesome, incredible, magic, heaven”.

Kate is one person who’s absolutely delighted to see the completion of a small but vital link in the walking and cycling network here.

The 100 metre path has been a plan since the Mitre 10 build. Owners Geoff and Carolyn Taylor are also pleased to see the fruition of the concrete walkway.

(Photo/Supplied)

The joint project between the hardware store company and Gisborne District Council has been in the wind for six years.

"The path along the river finished at Grey Street. When we designed the carpark, we had in mind at some point the pathway would be continued. At the start of 2019 we talked to council and said 'let’s do this together'," says Geoff.

Mitre 10 owned the land right up to the Taraheru River and quickly identified it couldn't happen without them.

"But it was a no-brainer - Mitre 10 New Zealand owns the land and championed the boundary change. This made it all easier - like we have seen with the other walk/cycleways, when things like this are built, they get used."

Unfortunately the global pandemic Covid hit 13 weeks after the Gisborne store opened and then there was all the weather in 2023 which caused devastation in the region.

"Correctly, the council focus was on remedial work and this was a nice to have. We fully supported other priorities and 18 months ago, we started the transfer of the land to council," he said.

"From a community and business point of view we knew this was the right thing to do. Kate has been passionate about making sure this happened. The outcome is fantastic and an asset for the community. It really is a good news story."

Kate, who lives in the area is a mobility scooter user and couldn't be happier with the new path giving her a smoother ride and avoiding crossings and traffic.

"Before, the metaled path became a cycle tyre rut. Now it is awesome. It completes the two blocks to town. It also makes it easier for walking and running events and is no longer an eyesore for visitors adding value for tourism."

Kate recognises the work of former Mayor Meng Foon clearing the overgrowth on the old gas works site where the Mitre 10 store is now. Also, former CEO Judy Campbell fulfilled the Bright Street to Grey Street path promise and former councillor Pat Seymour was also a strong advocate to get the river pathway completed.

Kate had heard about many "endless dates" for the new pathway and felt considerable frustration.

"When I saw the work had started for myself, with my own teary eyes on Saturday May 18, it felt surreal. It still does."

Former councillor Pat Seymour said she is happy to see the path finally finished for all walkers and cyclists, but mostly for people with pushchairs, prams, scooters, bikes, wheelchairs and mobility scooter users.

GDC Communities Lifelines Director Tim Barry said the completion of the path was a vital link to connect the city to a walking and cycling network.

“This path shows the importance of progress and continuity. It was wonderful to be part of the community collaboration with Mitre 10 to make this project a reality and we especially thank Kate Nelson for her perseverance on this particular project.”

Next step for the path is lighting, planned to be completed by August.

The complete cost of the project was $150,000.

