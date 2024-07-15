Breaks In The Rain, Intense Weather Possible This Weekend

A couple bands of rain pass over the country this week, but it's the weekend forecast that MetService is suggesting people keep a very close eye on. Northern and eastern areas of the North Island may be affected by strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous coastal conditions associated with an intense low pressure system at the end of the working week.

The second week of the school holidays is off to a mixed start with heavy frosts, black ice and valley fog around Central Otago, while cloud and rain spreads over the country from the north. Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings are in force between Northland, Coromandel and Northern Gisborne, plus the northwestern tip of the South Island. This band of rain clears the country by the end of Tuesday.

Upper parts of the North Island will be in for a mainly settled Tuesday. However, Wednesday kicks off with another band of rain moving down the North Island while most of the South Island remains settled.

“Most areas will see changeable weather through the second week of the school holidays, but if you keep up with the forecasts you should find time to get the kids out and about,” states MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

The weather looks settled for most of the country on Thursday, but the second half of Friday might start to show signs of an intense low pressure system approaching from the north. While it’s far too early to try nail down any firm details, we’re recommending people around the north and east of the North Island keep an eye on the forecasts for the end of the week, and especially the daily updates to our Severe Weather Outlook.

“This weather system has the potential to develop rapidly and there’s plenty of time for the details to change around what impacts are expected. We will be watching this system closely, and Severe Weather forecasts may be issued towards the end of the week,” advises Ferris.

