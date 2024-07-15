Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Investigation Into Mt Wellington Homicide Continues

Monday, 15 July 2024, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation into the death of a man in Mt Wellington on Saturday night is progressing today.

Emergency services were called to Penrose Road following reports of a firearm being discharged outside a business at about 10.40pm

Upon arrival, a man was located deceased in a vehicle.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Allan, Auckland City CIB, says a scene examination has since been completed and a post mortem is expected to take place today.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing and we continue to speak to witness and those providing information as we piece together what has occurred.

“We appreciate there are several questions the public will have about what has happened, however we are still in the early stages.”

The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Mt Wellington area throughout the next few days.

“At this stage, we do believe that the parties involved were known to one another.”

Formal identification of the victim is expected to be carried out later today.

Police are continuing to encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 240714/0428.

