Workplace Incident, George Harvey Road, Mahana

Police are responding to an address off of George Harvey Road, Mahana, where a quad bike has rolled around 12:20pm.

It appears one person is in a critical condition and one person is in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

