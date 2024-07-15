LandSAR Deployed For Two People Lost In Longwoods Forest

Sergeant Alun Griffiths:

At around 5.30pm on Saturday night, Police were alerted to two missing hunters in the Longwoods Forest, Southland.

The hunters had become lost in the dark after losing a trail near the top of the Longwood Range.

Police were able to establish communication with the hunters and their exact location via cell phone.

A Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) team was deployed; however, the pair were eventually able to reorientate themselves and made their way out of the forest as search teams arrived on scene.

While on this occasion the hunters were lucky, the situation could have been horribly different if they lost cell phone coverage by moving from their original position.

Forests can be harsh and unforgiving during the winter months. The pair were extremely fortunate to get out quickly with overnight temperatures dropping to -4 degrees in the area.

Neither of the hunters were adequately prepared for the bush, lacking a personal locator beacon, GPS, and map, alongside no basic survival or fire lighting equipment.

Police would like to use this as a reminder that no matter what activity you may be doing in the bush, you need to be prepared.

Any one-day hunting or tramping trip has the potential to turn into an overnight situation and those entering the bush need to consider their preparedness for that scenario.

If you are thinking of entering the bush, here are some simple tips to keep yourself safe:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

1. Choose the right trip for you - Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

2. Understand the weather - It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food - Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out.

4. Share your plans and take ways to get help - Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.

5. Take care of yourself and each other - Eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

Personal locator beacons can be hired for as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres and outdoor tramping and hunting stores.

If you have purchased a beacon, make sure you register it at www.beacons.org.nz.

For more information on outdoor safety, helpful free resources and videos, head to https://www.adventuresmart.nz/.

© Scoop Media

