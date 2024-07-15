Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Climate Action Grants Announced

Monday, 15 July 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has announced 12 recipients of the 2024 climate action grants.

Climate and environment subcommittee chair Jocelyn Prvanov said Council had again received numerous high-quality applications and was pleased to be able to support so many well thought out and deserving projects.

“We’re again reassured of the wide commitment to climate action in our community and the wealth of great ideas people have,” Cr Prvanov said.

The final year of the two-year fund allocated just over $100,000 from the previous government’s Better Off Funding. It is shared between local community groups and businesses with ideas that will have long-term benefits for the district in terms of reducing emissions, supporting community resilience, or moving towards low-carbon living.

“I don’t like to single things out as there are so many cool projects, but I’m delighted we’ve been able to support some quite different initiatives this year,” Cr Prvanov said.

“We’ve contributed funding for a video on nature-based methods for restoring and managing beaches, estuaries, and dune-systems along our coast.

“We’re also helping animal rescue organisation Huha to set up an emergency response depot to help people and animals in a natural disaster.

“Tree Space Kāpiti is establishing a “tiny forest” project in Waikanae based on the Japanese “Miyawaki” microforest concept,” Cr Prvanov said.

“We’re supporting Energise Ōtaki extend their bike space to include a ‘bike library’, and Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki to run workshops that develop understanding and resilience to climate change through mātauranga Māori (indigenous knowledge).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’re also supporting a couple of other education-based projects in Raumati, nature restoration projects in Nikau Valley, and biochar and food waste reduction initiatives which offer benefits districtwide,” she said.

“While these particular grants are now finished, we’re continuing to act on climate change by providing leadership and advocacy across the district and with central government,” she said.

Read more about the climate action grants and this year’s successful recipients at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ClimateActionGrants

Find out how Council is acting on climate change at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/climate-change .

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 