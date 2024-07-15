Final Climate Action Grants Announced

Kāpiti Coast District Council has announced 12 recipients of the 2024 climate action grants.

Climate and environment subcommittee chair Jocelyn Prvanov said Council had again received numerous high-quality applications and was pleased to be able to support so many well thought out and deserving projects.

“We’re again reassured of the wide commitment to climate action in our community and the wealth of great ideas people have,” Cr Prvanov said.

The final year of the two-year fund allocated just over $100,000 from the previous government’s Better Off Funding. It is shared between local community groups and businesses with ideas that will have long-term benefits for the district in terms of reducing emissions, supporting community resilience, or moving towards low-carbon living.

“I don’t like to single things out as there are so many cool projects, but I’m delighted we’ve been able to support some quite different initiatives this year,” Cr Prvanov said.

“We’ve contributed funding for a video on nature-based methods for restoring and managing beaches, estuaries, and dune-systems along our coast.

“We’re also helping animal rescue organisation Huha to set up an emergency response depot to help people and animals in a natural disaster.

“Tree Space Kāpiti is establishing a “tiny forest” project in Waikanae based on the Japanese “Miyawaki” microforest concept,” Cr Prvanov said.

“We’re supporting Energise Ōtaki extend their bike space to include a ‘bike library’, and Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki to run workshops that develop understanding and resilience to climate change through mātauranga Māori (indigenous knowledge).

“We’re also supporting a couple of other education-based projects in Raumati, nature restoration projects in Nikau Valley, and biochar and food waste reduction initiatives which offer benefits districtwide,” she said.

“While these particular grants are now finished, we’re continuing to act on climate change by providing leadership and advocacy across the district and with central government,” she said.

Read more about the climate action grants and this year’s successful recipients at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ClimateActionGrants

Find out how Council is acting on climate change at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/climate-change .

