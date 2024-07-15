Mayor Urges Residents To Submit On Long Term Plan

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers is encouraging more people to join in and make a submission on the Council’s draft Long Term Plan for 2024-2034.

“I’ve enjoyed getting along to drop-in sessions and markets over the past two weeks, talking to our communities about Council’s priorities for the next decade and what it means for the rates you pay. I’ll be joining Councillors at more sessions through July and look forward to seeing more of you out in the community, but my key message to you all is to get your submission in,” Mayor Glyn Lewers said.

Consultation opened on 27 June and to date just over 150 submissions have been received. Submissions close on Sunday 28 July, meaning there’s two weeks left for people to have a say.

Submissions can be made on any aspect of the draft LTP. Some highlights for people to consider include:

A proposed average rates increase of 15.6% for 2024-2025.

A $2.4b capital programme, predominantly focused on Three Water compliance activities.

A proposal to introduce a targeted rate on Queenstown Town Centre properties to recover the costs of major upgrades in the area, from those who benefit most.

A proposal to bring forward investment in community and sporting facilities, specifically facilities at 516 Ladies Mile, sports fields in Wānaka and clean energy upgrades at the district’s three Aquatic Facilities.

The Let’s Talk online consultation hub details upcoming opportunities to discuss the LTP with elected members and includes lots of supporting information which people can also submit on, including:

An online dashboard mapping where capital investment is proposed in the district.

A financial strategy setting out how Council funds its activities on behalf of the district.

A 30-year infrastructure strategy, proposing a long-term view of infrastructure requirements and investment.

A significance and engagement policy, describing when and how Council will consult or engage on important decisions.

Along with links to two other topics, also open for consultation:

Proposed Development Contribution Policy amendments, and

Proposal to transfer Council-owned housing for older people to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

Mayor Lewers encouraged everyone to take some time to read up on the proposals.

“We need to hear the views of as many different people as possible as this plan affects everyone who lives, works or owns a property in our district. It explains how we plan to manage the challenges and opportunities of our fast-growing population and deliver the infrastructure and services we need,” he said.

The consultation document has been delivered to letterboxes across the district and can be found, along with more detailed information and a submission form at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/long-term-plan-2024-2034

