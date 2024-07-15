Southern Motorway Reopens Following Crash - Canterbury

Gordon Campbell: On The Trump Shooting And A Potential Hike In Fees For Visiting The Doctor

Having watched Donald Trump systematically exploit social grievances, urge people not to accept his election loss and incite his followers to violent insurrection... it is a bit hard to swallow the media descriptions over the past 24 hours of Trump being a “victim” of violence. More like a case of chickens coming home to roost. And ACT's promise to boost the “capitation” funds that support GP practices, by as much as 13% overall has evaporated. The government is now only offering only a 4% increase...