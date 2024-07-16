Launch Of The Aotearoa Aged Care Action Plan

Drawing on the experience and insight of our NZCCSS membership organisations and other industry and thought leaders, the plan presents nine clear objectives supported by direct actions that can be taken to make meaningful change for our Kaumātua and the services that support them.

We are committed to building a meaningful, collaborative relationship with our communities, support sectors, and local and national governments to implement the actions of this plan. Join us in uniting government support with the expertise of the aged care sector to address these key issues.

The NZCCSS team is actively engaging the wider sector and forming working groups to drive this mission forward. We would love to hear from you if you are interested in being involved.

Let's work together to transform aged care for our kaumātua.

