Whangarei District Council Adopts 2024-2034 Long Term Plan And Sets Rates

Whangarei District Council has adopted its 2024-34 Long Term Plan (LTP) and agreed to a general rates increase of 17.2% for the 2024-25 year.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the increase accommodated most of the increased costs the District had faced since the last LTP, three years ago, but did not cover the whole shortfall.

“Our staff and contractors will continue to focus on getting the most out of every dollar we receive, and we will be keeping this District up to the standard ratepayers expect while continuing to make steady improvements.”

He was speaking as Council adopted the Long Term Plan after one of the most complicated years of forward planning, with multiple variables including changes in government, preparing for and then abandoning the previous government’s Three Waters, getting to grips with ongoing extreme storm damage, inflation and insurance hikes and population growth.

“From the outset we were committed to ensuring our communities would continue to receive the services they have paid for over the years and have every right to expect. We want to use debt only for the right things and to keep it to a reasonable level. We want to eliminate anything that causes financial inefficiency, and this LTP sees Council debt reduce from year six onwards.

"While the rates increase may present challenges to some ratepayers, I encourage anyone in hardship to contact our staff. Some rebates are available and payment schedules can help to spread the load without penalties.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He said Council also wanted to ensure that the ratepayers of the future do not face hardship because of any shortcuts during this Council’s time of stewardship.

“We appreciate the submissions made by more than 400 members of our community – we have listened to them and have made a number of changes to our original plan as a result.”

Mayor Cocurullo said these included supporting a strong regional body to drive better economic outcomes for the District and the region, by becoming a Northland Inc. shareholder.

Council will also explore forming a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) or a Council-Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) for the development of its commercial properties.

“We have included funding for several local projects, including cycle trails at Waipu and One Tree Point, footpaths in Hikurangi and Ngunguru and public toilets in Maungatapere and Pipiwai.

“Funding has also been included for several Council-controlled and community organisations, including Whangārei Art Trust and the Whangarei Aquatic Centre, as well as new funding to strengthen and improve engagement with hapū.”

“We have also put additional funding into transportation and are continuing to explore opportunities to reduce costs and improve efficiencies where practicable.

“Our procurement processes will include new road maintenance contracts which should encourage a greater share of work being done by local contractors in the District. We also intend to be part of a regional resilience construction framework to support the development of contractors so that they can undertake increasingly complex slip repairs.

Finally, we have committed to renewals and improvement programmes that provide greater opportunities for local contractors and suppliers.

“We know we need better roads, more resilient infrastructure and to complete the outstanding Cyclone Gabrielle repair work. This plan focuses on maintaining our existing roads, footpaths and pipes and making sure our community facilities are well cared for in the future,” says Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

© Scoop Media

