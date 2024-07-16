Realignment Of SH1 Southbound Traffic Lanes At Papakura This Wednesday Night

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists in South Auckland that, subject to weather, the two southbound lanes on the SH1 Southern Motorway between Papakura Interchange and the BP motorway service centre will be split by temporary barriers into two separate lanes overnight this Wednesday 17 July.

This temporary traffic layout is expected to remain in place until late August/early September.

A full southbound closure between Papakura and Drury interchanges is required between 9pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday to implement this traffic switch.

This temporary realignment will create space between the two southbound lanes to complete the final section of stormwater box culverts running under the full width of the Southern Motorway and build up the road pavement further.

There will also be a northbound closure in place between Drury and Papakura interchanges that same night.

The culverts crossing under the Southern Motorway between Papakura Interchange and the Park Estate Road bridge are being upgraded to improve stormwater management in the area and alleviate localised flooding to the east of SH1 as part of the first stage of works on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project. The first stage (Stage 1A) is currently scheduled for completion in late August/early September this year, with final resurfacing in asphalt expected in November.

Construction is expected to begin on the next stage (Stage 1B1) of the project, predominately in and around Drury Interchange, in August/September this year.

NZTA thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out.

The SH1 Papakura to Drury project will provide:

· An additional lane in each direction and wide shoulders to future-proof for public transport services between Papakura and Drury

· Interchange improvements at Papakura and Drury (the latter enabling rail electrification to Pukekohe, future-proofing for additional rail lines, and improved safety and access along Great South Road through the interchange)

· Improved local road connections and access along and across the motorway

· Improved safety features and environmental outcomes

· 4km of shared walking and cycling pathways along the northbound side of SH1 between Papakura and Drury Interchanges.

For more information on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/p2b

