Mazda Foundation Grants Focus On Grassroots Environmental Conservation Efforts

Recipients pictured (clockwise from top L): Whakatipu Wildlife Trust, Mountains to Sea, Restore Rodney East Incorporated, Tasman Bay Guardians and Greenhithe Community Trust Board. (Photo/Supplied)

In March 2024, the Mazda Foundation distributed grants totalling over $56,000 to grassroots initiatives throughout New Zealand. A significant portion, exceeding $15,000, was allocated to environmental projects.

These initiatives reflect a growing request for grants from various groups dedicated to environmental conservation, empowering local communities and organisations to make meaningful gains in preserving New Zealand’s natural habitats. Fostering sustainability and biodiversity, these initiatives aim to safeguard the future of New Zealand's ecosystems.

With over 3000 species in New Zealand classified as threatened or at risk of extinction* there is a clear need for work in the biodiversity space. Meanwhile, wetlands, which have declined 90% since human settlement due to drainage and invasive species, can help provide critical ecosystem support.

"At Mazda Foundation, we're committed to supporting grassroots initiatives that drive change and are deeply rooted in their communities. We have noticed a shift in more requests coming from environmental groups compared to last year," stated David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda New Zealand, and Chairman of the Mazda Foundation.

There was a significant rise in organisations requesting funding for expansion of trapping networks, creating pest control trap lines. Successful applicants this year includes Whakatipu Wildlife Trust and The Greenhithe Community Trust Board.

“Greenhithe Community Trust was delighted to receive funds towards advanced traps called ATT220s to create a trapline along the neck of its peninsula, like a fence, to prevent the re-invasion of possums and rats.”

Restore Rodney East Incorporated has also received funding that aims to increase pest control measures.

Sarah Churchouse, Facilitator, expressed her gratitude. “This grant enables us to deploy advanced multi-species, automatic resetting and reluring pest traps. These traps are especially crucial in areas affected by kauri dieback, where protection from both human interference and pest animals is necessary. This significantly enhances our ability to safeguard native wildlife.”

In the Central Plateau, Kevin Eastwood, another grant recipient, will use the funds from the Mazda Foundation to analyse water samples from Tokaanu Stream, a critical step in ecosystem restoration.

Tasman Bay Guardians also hope to support water restoration efforts with the acquisition of an additional Stream Health Monitoring and Assessment Kit. Gathering critical data to protect waterways highlights the power of community collaboration in conservation efforts.

Mountains to Sea Monitoring Team Lead and Northland Programme Coordinator, Ceara Wallace said their grant will allow them to upgrade marine monitoring and surveillance equipment. Wallace said that with the support of the Mazda Foundation, effective monitoring of marine ecosystems can be done, paving the way for sustainable management. “The funds will be used to upgrade our Go-Pro Hero 4s to buy the latest model which are critical to our work,” she said.

David Hodge expressed that grants showcase how Mazda Foundation has a commitment to grassroots initiatives. “By empowering local communities and organisations, we can collectively make an impact on preserving New Zealand's natural heritage.”

The Mazda Foundation will continue to support initiatives that champion environmental sustainability and community resilience.

The other successful grants were in the social, disability and community areas.

For more information about the Mazda Foundation and its grant programs, visit https://mazdafoundation.org.nz/

