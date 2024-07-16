Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Burglars Busted In Counties Manukau Overnight

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Counties Manukau have successfully located a handful of alleged burglars following two separate incidents.

At 8.30am yesterday, Police received a report of an offender walking into a garage on Constable Road, Waiuku and allegedly stealing a number of items.

A few hours later the homeowner has spotted the same person outside the address and contacted Police immediately.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says Police conducted an area search for a person matching the description provided.

“The alleged offender was located in a property next door.

“Great Police work combined with quick reporting and detailed information provided meant a good result.”

A 38-year-old man will appear in Pukekohe District Court today charged with burglary.

In a separate incident overnight, Police were called following a break-in at a grocery store on Ti Rakau Drive, Pakuranga.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says Police received a report of two people seen attempting to break in to a store just after 1am.

“Officer attended and found a glass panel on the door smashed.

“Staff were able to view footage of the alleged incident and less than an hour later located two youths matching the description of the alleged offenders,” he says.

“This incident highlights the value of a well-equipped security system; and Police being alerted quickly, which allowed us to act swiftly and identify and locate those allegedly responsible.”

Two people, aged 13, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

