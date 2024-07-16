Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Cocaine Amongst Drugs Seized In Burnham, Charges Laid

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Constable Matt Barraclough:

A Christchurch gang associate has been charged with the possession of various drugs and an offensive weapon following a routine bail check at a Burnham home.

About 9:30am yesterday, Monday 15 July, Police arrested the man, who was wanted for breaching bail at an address in Burnham.

Police smelt cannabis on the man and initiated a search, locating MDMA, cocaine, cash and items consistent with drug supply in his bag and vehicle.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear before the Christchurch District Court today, Monday 29 July, charged with possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, and participating in an organised criminal group, and breaching bail.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are being considered.

Police continue to be out in the community ready to respond to any unlawful behaviour by gangs and anyone who believes that they are above the law.

Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and we will continue to work hard to hold people to account.

If you have any information that may assist Police in identifying and locating those involved in the supply of drugs or organised criminal groups you can report information to the Police via 105 if it’s after the fact or 111 if it is happening now.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
