Papua New Guinea Cocoa Producers Sweeten New Zealand Market With Support From EU-STREIT PNG Programme

Wellington, New Zealand – A delegation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) cocoa farmers and chocolate makers have successfully concluded a visit to New Zealand, organized and supported by the EU-STREIT PNG Programme. This initiative, designed to boost the profile of PNG's ethically produced cocoa beans, culminated in a triumphant appearance at the renowned "Chocstock" festival 2024 in Wellington, showcasing the nation's commitment to quality and sustainability.

Chocstock Festival: A Platform for Growth and Partnership

The festival, a gathering of the finest craft chocolate makers from across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific, provided an ideal stage for PNG's cocoa producers to shine. Mr. Sperian Kapia, a lead farmer from the Sepik region, and Ms. Karina Makori, General Manager of Queen Emma Chocolate, represented the heart and soul of PNG's cocoa industry.

“Attending Chocstock has been a transformative experience for our cocoa farmers," Dr. Rabi Rasaily, the Senior Agricultural Officer with EU-STREIT PNG Programme, who led the mission, shared. “The exposure to international markets has not only demonstrated the demand for our high-quality beans but has also illuminated the path towards sustainable growth and international collaboration."

Ethical Sourcing and Premium Quality: A Winning Combination

The event highlighted the growing global appetite for ethically sourced, premium cocoa beans, a niche where PNG farmers excel. "Craft chocolate makers are passionate about the origins of their cocoa beans," Ms. Makori noted. "They value the stories and efforts of the farmers, and our presence at Chocstock allowed us to share the remarkable journey of PNG cocoa."

For Mr. Kapia, witnessing the transformation of his cocoa beans into award-winning chocolate brownies was a defining moment. “This visit was an eye-opener," he said. "It reinforced our commitment to quality and the importance of building lasting partnerships for mutual success."

Beyond Chocstock: Expanding Horizons and Business Prospects

The delegation's itinerary extended beyond the festival, including insightful tours of craft chocolate makers in Wellington and Christchurch. These visits provided a deeper understanding of the chocolate-making process and emphasized the significance of consistent quality and supply.

“The lessons learned from this visit are invaluable," Dr. Rasaily emphasized. "We've identified numerous opportunities for expansion to boutique chocolate market and are committed to supporting our farmers in meeting their standards."

EU-STREIT PNG Programme: Empowering PNG Agripreneurs

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme's dedication to fostering sustainable economic growth in PNG's rural communities is evident in its support for initiatives like this visit. By creating exposure to global markets and championing sustainable practices, the Programme is empowering PNG's cocoa farmers and entrepreneurs to thrive.

The success of this New Zealand venture is a testament to the Programme's unwavering commitment.

Promoting Ethical and Sustainable Practices

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme places a strong emphasis on ethical and sustainable practices, ensuring that cocoa beans are grown without deforestation or exploitation. This commitment to fair trade and environmental sustainability aligns with the growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced products.

"The craft chocolate makers we met were very enthusiastic about the ethical sourcing of their ingredients," Ms. Makori explained. "They understand the impact their purchasing decisions have on the lives of farmers. Our story of ethically produced cocoa beans resonated deeply with them."

Realizing the Potential of PNG Cocoa

The visit underscored the vast potential of PNG cocoa in the international markets. By connecting with boutique chocolate makers who prioritize quality and sustainability, the PNG delegation laid the groundwork for future collaborations and market expansion.

"We were amazed by the positive reactions from consumers and chocolatiers alike," said Mr. Kapia. "Seeing our cocoa beans being transformed into high-quality chocolate products and winning awards was incredibly rewarding. It showed us the importance of maintaining high standards and consistency."

Continuing the Journey

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme remains committed to supporting PNG's cocoa farmers and agripreneurs. Through ongoing initiatives and international exposure, the Programme aims to enhance the quality and marketability of PNG cocoa, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for the community.

As Mr. Kapia summed up, "Our experience at Chocstock has given us a new perspective. We are determined to continue improving our cocoa production and seize the opportunities in the global market. This is just the beginning of a sweeter, more sustainable future for PNG cocoa."

About the EU-STREIT PNG Programme

The EU-STREIT PNG, being implemented as a United Nations Joint Programme (FAO as leading agency and ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP as implementing partners), is the European Union's largest grant-funded initiative in the country. It focuses on boosting sustainable and inclusive economic development in rural areas. This is achieved by enhancing economic returns and opportunities within cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries value chains. Additionally, the Programme strengthens and improves the efficiency of value chain enablers, including access to ICT and digital financial services. It also supports the development of sustainable, climate-resilient transport infrastructures and renewable energy solutions. The Programme benefits two provinces: East Sepik and West Sepik.

