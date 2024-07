Glenmore Street Blocked, Wellington - Wellington

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes this morning in Kelburn following an incident shortly after 6am.

Glenmore Street is blocked at the Kelburn Viaduct.

Traffic is being diverted along Boundary Road and The Rigi, but this is causing congestion – motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and delay travel.

