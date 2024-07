Name Release, Fatal Crash, Taumarina

Police can now name the person who died following a crash on State Highway 1, Tuamarina, Marlborough on Thursday 11 July.

He was Benjamin William Foster, 33, of Blenheim.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

