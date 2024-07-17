Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Masterton District Council Completes Restructuring

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

A series of restructures has been completed at Masterton District Council following Chief Executive Kym Fell’s changes to the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and their portfolio allocations in February this year.

Last week, General Manager - Infrastructure and Assets Maseina Koneferenisi implemented a new service delivery model across the Infrastructure and Assets portfolio.

This final restructure aims to improve the following key areas:

  1. Management and maintenance: Enhancing the management and maintenance of council assets to ensure they are maintained at an optimal level and deliver long-term value to the community.
  2. Contract management: Improving the management of service partner agreements to ensure efficient and effective delivery of services while fostering strong relationships with contractors and service providers.
  3. Portfolio capability requirements: Ensuring the structure of the team aligns with efficiently delivering the capital works programme so that resources are effectively allocated and managed.

The changes are part of an ongoing commitment by the Council’s ELT to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

"These changes are a proactive step towards ensuring our infrastructure and asset services are delivered in the most efficient and effective manner possible,” Mr Fell said.

“By overhauling our service delivery model, we aim to better manage our assets, improve contract management, and align our capabilities with our capital works programme.

"Across all portfolios, we have made decisive changes to deliver council services more smartly and efficiently to our ratepayers and those accessing council services.

"As I recently communicated to our team at MDC, we have a talented and passionate workforce poised to achieve great things for our community. I am confident that the changes made across all portfolios over the past few months have positioned us to deliver with greater efficiency and effectiveness for the people of Masterton."

Since Mr Fell’s appointment as Chief Executive, MDC has seen a total of 25 roles disestablished (three of which were vacant) and 15 new roles created. Mr Fell is also actively exploring further areas of Council operations to optimise resources, reduce costs, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

