Road Reopens Following Crash, Hamurana - Bay Of Plenty
The intersection of State Highway 36 and Jackson Road, Hamurana has reopened following an earlier crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
The intersection of State Highway 36 and Jackson Road, Hamurana has reopened following an earlier crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Having watched Donald Trump systematically exploit social grievances, urge people not to accept his election loss and incite his followers to violent insurrection... it is a bit hard to swallow the media descriptions over the past 24 hours of Trump being a “victim” of violence. More like a case of chickens coming home to roost. And ACT's promise to boost the “capitation” funds that support GP practices, by as much as 13% overall has evaporated. The government is now only offering only a 4% increase...
Initiatives that received an NZSL Board Community Grants this year include camps that support the use of NZSL through physical and sensory activities, and clubs where Deaf people and their families can practice using NZSL in person.
The Government’s draft Emissions Reduction Plan offers no credible pathway to tackling the climate emergency and meeting Aotearoa’s climate targets.
This paper addresses three issues: Impacts of AI on productivity and investment, Impacts of AI on employment and the labour market, Development of regulatory approaches for AI.
Ensuring the ultra-rich pay their fair share 'would reduce inequality and raise trillions of dollars necessary for investments in industrial policy and a just transition.'
The two-week meeting takes place at a critical moment for the oceans, with a historic opportunity to get ahead of a new extractive industry and stop deep sea mining before it starts.