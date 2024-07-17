Burglars Scratched From Trentham Racecourse

The odds were stacked against three young offenders when they broke into the Trentham Racecourse yesterday – where a Police Patrol Dog course happened to be training.

The offenders forced entry into the main grandstand at the racecourse at about 1.30pm and were spotted unlawfully on the property by a racecourse worker who contacted the nearby Police Dog Training Centre (DTC).

With the trainee dog handler teams and the Hutt Valley Public Safety Team (PST) in the area, staff were quickly coordinated by Dog Training Instructor Sergeant Josh Robertson.

Their fast response meant they could surround the building while the offenders were still inside.

Sergeant Robertson said he was able to liaise with the responding dog handler who was on duty from Wellington District, Constable Logan Menzies.

“The dog-team course attendees cordoned the building quickly which allowed Constable Menzies and dog Hayes to clear the building with the help of the PST staff,” says Josh.

“They located all three offenders on the third floor where they were arrested without incident.”

The youths aged between 15 and 16 were all referred to Youth Aid services.

“This was a great bit of ‘realism' for our handlers and their dogs - right place, right time. It was good work by DTC staff and course members as well as Hutt Valley front line staff and Constable Menzies and Hayes, says Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator, Police Dogs.

This is a timely reminder for everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Police Patrol Dog Course members will graduate on 1 August.

