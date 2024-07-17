Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Rangitata SH1 Bridge Pile Repairs Next Week – Expect Delays

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users to plan ahead and expect delays overnight on Tuesday 23 July, as planned repairs are undertaken on a bridge pile at the northern end of the Rangitata River Bridge, SH1.

The road will be reduced to a single lane from 8pm on Tuesday 24 July to 6am on Wednesday 25 July. Road users should plan for intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes while the bridge is jacked to facilitate the repairs.

NZTA has already repaired and restored a number of concrete piles under the road bridge where the concrete had been worn away by the river flow. One final pile which was showing signs of wear was further investigated on Friday, 21 June. After draining the river at that point, the extent of damage was obvious.

Over the past three weeks, a piling rig and structural repair team have been working to reinstate a temporary pile and restore the bridge’s full weight-bearing capacity. A full, permanent pile replacement is planned, which is likely to take around eight weeks to install.

Restrictions for overweight vehicles

To minimise the impact on the bridge while this work is underway, two restrictions will remain in place for overweight permit holders, as a precautionary measure:

  • Overweight traffic is not be permitted for vehicles travelling in the southbound lane – towards Orari/Timaru. These vehicles will have to take an alternative inland route.
  • Overweight traffic is not be permitted for vehicles required to travel along the centre of the bridge in either direction, (eg heavy plant like bulldozers, transformers on trailers with a pilot vehicle). These vehicles will have to take an alternative inland route also.
  • These drivers and operators need to check with the Timaru and Ashburton District councils to get their permits altered for the inland routes. NZTA has contacted permit holders so they are aware of these changes.

Overweight traffic remains accessible for vehicles travelling in the northbound lane, towards Hinds/ Ashburton – no change required.

All other traffic on the bridge including HPMV is unaffected by the repairs.

