Native Restorations Launches "Wattle Awareness Month" To Combat Invasive Pest Wattles In New Zealand

Photo/Supplied

New Zealand - July 10, 2024 – Native Restorations, a leading advocate for native plant conservation, is proud to announce the launch of "Wattle Awareness Month." This initiative aims to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of pest wattle plants on New Zealand's ecosystems and provide guidance on effective eradication methods.

"Wattles are blooming everywhere, and while they may look beautiful, they pose a significant threat to our native bushlands," says Terence Stewart, Founder and Owner of Native Restorations. "It's crucial that we educate homeowners and landowners about the dangers of these invasive species and how to properly remove them to protect our unique flora and fauna."

Native Plants in New Zealand

Native wattle plants, such as the manuka (Leptospermum scoparium) and kowhai (Sophora species), are integral to New Zealand's biodiversity. "These native species evolved in isolation over millions of years, leading to a high level of endemism. They play a vital role in our ecosystems by providing habitat and food for native birds and insects," explains Stewart.

The Problem with Pest Wattles

Pest wattles, primarily invasive Australian species like Acacia dealbata (silver wattle) and Acacia mearnsii (black wattle), grow rapidly and outcompete native plants for resources. "These species disrupt the ecological balance, leading to reduced biodiversity, increased fire risks, and soil erosion," warns Stewart. "It's essential to address these issues promptly to safeguard our native vegetation."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Identifying and Removing Pest Wattles

Silver Wattle (Acacia dealbata)

Recognizable by its silvery-grey foliage and bright yellow, globular flower heads. It flowers from late winter to early spring and forms dense thickets.

Black Wattle (Acacia mearnsii)

Features dark green, feathery leaves and small, yellow flower clusters. It can grow up to 20 meters tall and spreads quickly.

Step-by-Step Guide to Eradication

Hand Pulling Young Wattles: Target small, young plants and hand-pull or dig them out with minimal soil disturbance.

Cutting and Treating Older Trees: Cut the tree trunk to ground level, remove green growth, and apply herbicide (e.g., metsulfuron-methyl or triclopyr) to the stump.

Chemical Methods for removal include:

Ring Barking

Remove a 15 cm wide sleeve of bark around the tree and apply herbicide to the cambium layer.

Drill and Fill

Drill downward-angled holes into the trunk, fill with herbicide.

Flitching with an Axe

Create notches around the tree’s circumference, fill with herbicide.

**Important Considerations**

Safety: Wear protective clothing, gloves, and eye protection when handling herbicides.



Environmental Impact: Follow local guidelines to minimize environmental impact and avoid using herbicides during windy or rainy conditions.



Persistence: Some species are resilient, requiring repeated applications for complete eradication.

Promoting Native Plant Species

"After removing pest wattles, it's important to replace them with native species that support biodiversity," says Stewart. Recommended native plants include:

Pohutukawa (Metrosideros excelsa)

Kowhai (Sophora species)

Harakeke (Phormium tenax)

Nikau Palm (Rhopalostylis sapida)

Get Involved

"We encourage everyone to participate in Wattle Awareness Month by sharing their efforts to plant native species and remove pest wattles," Stewart concludes. "Head over to our Facebook page to share your images and stories."

For more information, visit Native Restorations Website: https://www.native-restorations.com

© Scoop Media

